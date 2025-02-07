United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Five Pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 39,94 g
- Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 5,501
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Five Pounds
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (680)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 12,000,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
11802 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
5736 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Five Pounds 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
