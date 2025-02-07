flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Five Pounds 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Five Pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Five Pounds 1937 HP - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,625 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 5,501

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Five Pounds
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (680)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five Pounds 1937 with mark HP. This gold coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 12,000,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
11802 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Künker - January 29, 2025
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2025
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
5736 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date November 27, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date March 23, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction
United Kingdom Five Pounds 1937 HP at auction Nomisma Aste - March 23, 2025
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date March 23, 2025
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five Pounds 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

