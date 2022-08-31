United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Twopence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,472
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place August 31, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
