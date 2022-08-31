Twopence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place August 31, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) Service NGC (4)