flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Twopence 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Twopence 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Twopence 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,472

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 85. Bidding took place August 31, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1937 HP at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
United Kingdom Twopence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1937 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access