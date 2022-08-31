Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) Service NGC (3)