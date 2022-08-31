flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1952" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1952" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,351

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place September 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

