Fourpence (Groat) 1937 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place August 31, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (3)