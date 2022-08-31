flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Fourpence (Groat) 1937 (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1937 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1937 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,937

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place August 31, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1937 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1937 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access