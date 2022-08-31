United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Fourpence (Groat) 1937 (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,937
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1937 . This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 188 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place August 31, 2022.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
