United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 6,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,708,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 47 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
