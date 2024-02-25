flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1948" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 21,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,708,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This brass coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 47 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - March 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of Threepence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

