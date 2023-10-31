United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Penny 1937 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,896,000
- Mintage BU 26,000
- Mintage PROOF 4
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Art-Rite S.r.l. (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (27)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF67 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition PF66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search