Penny 1937 HP "Type 1937-1948" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1937 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 758 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (37) UNC (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (16) PF65 (10) PF64 (5) PF63 (2) RD (3) RB (32) BN (6) Service ННР (1) PCGS (28) NGC (12) ANACS (1)

