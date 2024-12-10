United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Florin 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,007,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3938 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
