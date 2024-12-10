Florin 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3938 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (43) UNC (3) AU (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (2) PF66 (16) PF65 (16) PF64 (3) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (29)

Seller All companies

BAC (8)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (32)

Katz (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

London Coins (1)

Melbourne Mint (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)