United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952

Florin 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Florin 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Florin 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,007,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 3938 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,344. Bidding took place May 31, 2015.

United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - November 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 17, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 17, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - June 3, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom Florin 1937 HP at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

