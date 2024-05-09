flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Shilling 1937 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Shilling 1937 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Shilling 1937 HP "Type 1937-1946" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,359,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Coin Cabinet (7)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Heritage - October 6, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
