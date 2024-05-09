United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Shilling 1937 HP "Type 1937-1946" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,359,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 2451 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,720. Bidding took place June 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 CHF
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
