United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfcrown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,106,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 34821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 275 BRL
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 CHF
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
