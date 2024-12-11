Halfcrown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 34821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (77) UNC (9) AU (6) XF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) PF68 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (25) PF65 (25) PF64 (8) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) CAMEO (15) Service NGC (37) PCGS (29) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (3)

BAC (10)

Coin Cabinet (10)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (37)

Heritage Eur (1)

Karamitsos (3)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

London Coins (3)

New York Sale (1)

Nihon (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (5)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (2)