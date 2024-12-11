flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfcrown 1937 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfcrown 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfcrown 1937 HP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,106,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 34821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1937 HP at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 11, 2024
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 275 BRL
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1937 HP at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 70 CHF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

