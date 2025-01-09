United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,148,000
- Mintage PROOF 26,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1937
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (6)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Heritage (30)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search