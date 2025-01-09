flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1945" (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Threepence 1937 HP "Type 1937-1945" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,148,000
  • Mintage PROOF 26,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1937
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1937 with mark HP. This silver coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - January 9, 2025
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 9, 2025
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - April 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Numisbalt - December 11, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
United Kingdom Threepence 1937 HP at auction Stack's - February 27, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2025
Condition PF64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

