flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Gold coins Sovereign of George VI - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Sovereign 1937

Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1937 HP 5,501 2 418
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI All English coins English coins Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access