Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 550,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1854 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.

United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 28, 2017
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 7, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1854 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

