United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1854 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 550,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1854 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place September 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (7)
- NOONANS (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (6)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
12
