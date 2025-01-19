United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,157,099
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1909 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Aurea (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Coin Cabinet (22)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (46)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (10)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (7)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (4)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (3)
- Marudhar (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naumann (1)
- NOA (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search