United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1909 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1909 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,157,099

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1909 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 18, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Aurea - October 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date October 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1909 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

