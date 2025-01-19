Sovereign 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1909 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (79) AU (22) XF (64) VF (27) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (21) MS63 (22) MS62 (19) MS61 (8) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (38) PCGS (42) NNC (1) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (5)

Aurea (5)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (3)

Coin Cabinet (22)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eurseree (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (46)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (10)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (7)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (13)

Künker (2)

London Coins (4)

Lugdunum (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (3)

Marudhar (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Naumann (1)

NOA (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Schulman (2)

Sedwick (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (14)

Spink (3)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (13)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (4)