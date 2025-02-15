flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1909

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1909
Reverse Penny 1909
Penny 1909
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Halfpenny 1909
Reverse Halfpenny 1909
Halfpenny 1909
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Farthing 1909
Reverse Farthing 1909
Farthing 1909
Average price 7 $
Sales
0 10

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1909
Reverse Sovereign 1909
Sovereign 1909
Average price 570 $
Sales
3 207
Obverse Half Sovereign 1909
Reverse Half Sovereign 1909
Half Sovereign 1909
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 108

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1909
Reverse Halfcrown 1909
Halfcrown 1909
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 153
Obverse Florin 1909
Reverse Florin 1909
Florin 1909
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Shilling 1909
Reverse Shilling 1909
Shilling 1909
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Sixpence 1909
Reverse Sixpence 1909
Sixpence 1909
Average price 20 $
Sales
1 58
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1909
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1909
Fourpence (Groat) 1909
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1909
Reverse Threepence 1909
Threepence 1909
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Twopence 1909
Reverse Twopence 1909
Twopence 1909
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1909
Reverse Penny 1909
Penny 1909
Average price
Sales
0 0
