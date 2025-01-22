flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Twopence 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 2,695
  • Mintage PROOF 2,695

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

