Penny 1909 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 11, 2019.

Сondition UNC (11) XF (3) VF (2) G (1) PO (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) G6 (1) DETAILS (2) RD (4) RB (4) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)