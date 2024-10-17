flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1909 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1909 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1909 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,617,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 11, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 11, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 11, 2019
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1909 at auction Spink - July 23, 2003
Seller Spink
Date July 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

