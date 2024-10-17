United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1909 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,617,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place June 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 11, 2019
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
