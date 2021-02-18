flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1909 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1909 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,279,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 126 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Frühwald - June 26, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date June 26, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Frühwald - February 23, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date February 23, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1909 at auction Frühwald - December 6, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date December 6, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1909 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access