United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,279,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- Frühwald (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 126 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search