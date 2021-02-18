Halfpenny 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1814 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place March 26, 2014.

