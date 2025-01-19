United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,010,715
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1909 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25586 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
