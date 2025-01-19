flag
Half Sovereign 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1909 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1909 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,010,715

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1909 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25586 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,110. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1909 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1909 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

