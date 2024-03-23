United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,054,999
- Mintage PROOF 1,983
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
