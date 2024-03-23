flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,054,999
  • Mintage PROOF 1,983

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1909 at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
