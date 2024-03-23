Threepence 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 100. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition AU (3) XF (12) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)