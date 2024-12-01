United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,483,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123
