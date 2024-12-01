flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,483,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2432 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place September 26, 2016.

United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Heritage - December 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 30, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1909 at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 8, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

