Halfcrown 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,052,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 9074 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place January 6, 2022.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1821 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1909 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
