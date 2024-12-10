United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,052,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 9074 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,700. Bidding took place January 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1821 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
