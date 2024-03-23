flag
Sixpence 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,584,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3223 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 690. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1625 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1909 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition UNC
For the sale of Sixpence 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

