United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,584,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3223 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 690. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (13)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- London Coins (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1625 RUB
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
For the sale of Sixpence 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
