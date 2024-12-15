United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,665,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (10)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2579 RUB
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search