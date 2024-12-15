flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1909 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,665,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (6)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - October 3, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date October 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2579 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1909 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1909 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access