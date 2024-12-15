Shilling 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1909 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3215 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

