Farthing 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place December 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (3)