United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1909 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1909 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,852,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place December 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1108 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Nomisma - November 28, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1909 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

