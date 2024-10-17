United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1909 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,852,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1909
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1909 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place December 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1108 RUB
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
