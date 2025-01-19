flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1914 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1914 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1914 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,501,117

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1914 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 22, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 3400 DKK
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
