United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1914 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,501,117
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1914 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 3400 DKK
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
