Sovereign 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 932,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George III
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1820
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (805)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1820 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
66000 $
Price in auction currency 66000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3191 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
