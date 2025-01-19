flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1820 (United Kingdom, George III)

Obverse Sovereign 1820 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III Reverse Sovereign 1820 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George III

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 932,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (805)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1820 . This gold coin from the times of George III. The record price belongs to the lot 33230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
66000 $
Price in auction currency 66000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3191 $
Price in auction currency 2500 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Rapp - December 6, 2024
Seller Rapp
Date December 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1820 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
