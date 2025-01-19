flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1906 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1906 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,466,981

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1906 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

