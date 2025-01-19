Sovereign 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1906 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition UNC (76) AU (23) XF (29) VF (23) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (16) MS62 (32) MS61 (13) MS60 (1) AU58 (11) AU55 (5) Service NGC (48) PCGS (38) ANACS (1)

