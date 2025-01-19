United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,466,981
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1906 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,850. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 410 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
