Coins of United Kingdom 1906

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1906
Reverse Penny 1906
Penny 1906
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Halfpenny 1906
Reverse Halfpenny 1906
Halfpenny 1906
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Farthing 1906
Reverse Farthing 1906
Farthing 1906
Average price 1 $
Sales
0 15

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1906
Reverse Sovereign 1906
Sovereign 1906
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 157
Obverse Half Sovereign 1906
Reverse Half Sovereign 1906
Half Sovereign 1906
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 92

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1906
Reverse Halfcrown 1906
Halfcrown 1906
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 136
Obverse Florin 1906
Reverse Florin 1906
Florin 1906
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse Shilling 1906
Reverse Shilling 1906
Shilling 1906
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 95
Obverse Sixpence 1906
Reverse Sixpence 1906
Sixpence 1906
Average price 55 $
Sales
1 62
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1906
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1906
Fourpence (Groat) 1906
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1906
Reverse Threepence 1906
Threepence 1906
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Twopence 1906
Reverse Twopence 1906
Twopence 1906
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Penny 1906
Reverse Penny 1906
Penny 1906
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 7
