Home
Catalog
United Kingdom
1906
United Kingdom
Period:
1660-1936
1660-1936
Charles II
1660-1685
James II
1685-1688
William III and Mary II
1689-1694
William III
1694-1702
Anne
1702-1714
George I
1714-1727
George II
1727-1760
George III
1760-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Victoria
1837-1901
Edward VII
1901-1910
George V
1910-1936
Edward VIII
1936-1936
Coins of United Kingdom 1906
Select a category
All
Copper
Gold
Silver
Copper coins
Penny 1906
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
25
Halfpenny 1906
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
16
Farthing 1906
Average price
1 $
Sales
0
15
Gold coins
Sovereign 1906
Average price
630 $
Sales
0
157
Half Sovereign 1906
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
92
Silver coins
Halfcrown 1906
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
136
Florin 1906
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
83
Shilling 1906
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
95
Sixpence 1906
Average price
55 $
Sales
1
62
Fourpence (Groat) 1906
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
1
Threepence 1906
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
3
Twopence 1906
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
4
Penny 1906
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
7
Best offers
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction
Feb 1, 2025
H.D. Rauch
Auction
Feb 7, 2025
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction
Feb 1, 2025
