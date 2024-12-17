flag
Halfcrown 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,886,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4366 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1906 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

