Halfcrown 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,886,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 4366 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
