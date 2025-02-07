flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 17168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 51. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1906 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1906 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

