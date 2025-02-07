Fourpence (Groat) 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 17168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 51. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)