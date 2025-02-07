United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
- Mintage PROOF 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 17168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 51. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
