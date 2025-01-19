flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1906 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1906 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,245,437

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1906 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (17)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1906 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1906 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access