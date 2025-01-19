United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,245,437
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1906 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
