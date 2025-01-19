Half Sovereign 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1906 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 9,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (33) AU (7) XF (16) VF (33) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (7) MS63 (11) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (12) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (17)

DNW (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Spink (1)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (4)