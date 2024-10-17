flag
Farthing 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1906 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1906 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,340,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 890. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 890 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1906 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

