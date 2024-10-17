United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,340,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 890. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- UBS (1)
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 890 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 440 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search