flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,990,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Goldberg - January 28, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - August 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - August 14, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1906 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access