United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place March 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 36 GBP
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 28, 2015
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 14, 2014
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search