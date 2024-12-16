United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,910,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 132 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price


Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price


Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
