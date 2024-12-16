flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,910,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 132 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1906 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

