Florin 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 25005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (3) XF (33) VF (10) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (11) MS61 (5) AU58 (2) F12 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (21) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Coinhouse (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Darabanth (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (13)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Katz (4)

London Coins (12)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Rio de la Plata (2)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (5)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Via (1)

WAG (1)