Sixpence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,641,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3219 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sixpence 1906 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

