United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,641,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3219 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
