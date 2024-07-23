Sixpence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 3219 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 288. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

