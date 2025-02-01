United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 26293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 79. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 51 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
