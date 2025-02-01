Halfpenny 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 26293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 79. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (16) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) RB (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)