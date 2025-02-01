flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1906 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1906 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,101,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1906 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 26293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 79. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 51 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 79 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1906 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

