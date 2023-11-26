flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 19,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Stack's - February 3, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1906 at auction Stack's - February 3, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date February 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

