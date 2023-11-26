Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

