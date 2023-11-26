United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1906 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 19,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
