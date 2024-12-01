United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Numismatica Luciani
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,791,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
