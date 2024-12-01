Shilling 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (41) AU (17) XF (26) VF (9) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (12) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) F12 (1) Service NNC (2) NGC (22) PCGS (5) ANACS (2)

