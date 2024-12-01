flag
Shilling 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,791,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1906 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
