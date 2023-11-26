flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000
  • Mintage PROOF 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1906 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1906 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1906 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1906 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

