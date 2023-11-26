Twopence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the Ibrahim's Collectibles auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

