Threepence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,174,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,800
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1906
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 310. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
