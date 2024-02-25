flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1906 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1906 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,174,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,800

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1906 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 310. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1906 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1906 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1906 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD

