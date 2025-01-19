United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,044,105
- Mintage PROOF 3,764
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (684)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32925 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
