United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,044,105
  • Mintage PROOF 3,764

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (684)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32925 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Karamitsos - December 15, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

