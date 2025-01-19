Sovereign 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (252) UNC (44) AU (19) XF (35) VF (14) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (16) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF68 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (7) PF63 (19) PF62 (38) PF61 (56) PF60 (17) PF55 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (120) PCGS (68) ННР (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (12)

Aurea (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (15)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bolaffi (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (3)

Chaponnière (2)

Coin Cabinet (47)

DNW (6)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (14)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (62)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (9)

Leu (1)

London Coins (23)

MDC Monaco (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)

Nihon (4)

NOONANS (4)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (9)

Roxbury’s (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (12)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (22)

St James’s (18)

Stack's (18)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (4)