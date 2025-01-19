United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,737,796
- Mintage PROOF 15,123
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1902
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (12)
- Aurea (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (15)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bolaffi (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Coin Cabinet (47)
- DNW (6)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (14)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (62)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (23)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Nihon (4)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (9)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (4)
- Spink (22)
- St James’s (18)
- Stack's (18)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (10)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search