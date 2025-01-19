flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1902 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1902 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,737,796
  • Mintage PROOF 15,123

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1902 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 33271 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Jesús Vico - December 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1902 at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

