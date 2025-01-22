United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Coins catalog of George II (1727-1760)
Coin catalog George II 1727-1760
Prices of coins of George II
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Gold $1,900 - 0 18
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1752 "Old Head"
Gold $9,200 - 0 20
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1748 "Old Head"
Gold $4,600 - 0 11
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1738 "Young Head"
Gold $9,500 - 0 2
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head"
Gold $2,900 - 1 25
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1731 "Young Head"
Gold $1,900 - 0 13
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1735 "Young Head"
Gold $6,600 - 1 14
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head"
Gold $41,000 - 2 59
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1753 "Old Head"
Gold $2,700 - 0 15
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head"
Gold $17,000 - 0 4
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1743 "Intermediate Head"
Gold $2,800 - 0 12
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1747 "Old Head"
Gold - $35,000 0 12
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1729 "Young Head"
Gold $1,500 - 0 20
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1748 "Old Head"
Gold $26,000 - 1 26
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1738 "Young Head"
Gold - $20,000 0 8
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head"
Gold - $50,000 0 11
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1733 "Young Head"
Gold $11,000 - 0 62
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1760 "Old Head"
Gold $3,700 - 0 30
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1734 "Young Head"
Gold $3,900 - 0 105
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head"
Gold $32,000 - 2 162
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head"
Gold $13,000 - 0 2
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head"
Gold $39,000 $54,000 0 44
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1729 "Young Head"
Gold $11,000 - 0 5
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering
Gold $1,600 - 0 2
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head"
Gold $42,000 - 1 64
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head"
Gold - - 0 0
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head"
Gold $12,000 - 1 39
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head"
Gold $7,600 - 0 15
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1749 "Old Head"
Gold $6,700 - 0 219
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1738 "Young Head"
Gold $38,000 - 0 82
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1741 "Young Head"
Gold $9,700 - 0 5
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head"
Gold $13,000 - 0 7
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Small lettering
Gold $2,400 - 0 42
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head"
Gold $72,000 - 1 74
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1748 "Old Head"
Gold $1,900 - 0 15
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head"
Gold $1,300 - 0 12
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head"
Gold $1,200 - 0 30
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head"
Gold $2,900 - 0 24
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head"
Gold $1,700 - 0 17
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1750 "Old Head"
Gold $69,000 $390,000 0 9
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1731 "Young Head"
Gold $2,800 - 0 1
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head"
Gold $5,400 - 0 12
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1737 "Young Head"
Gold $850 - 0 5
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head"
Gold $1,200 - 0 5
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head"
Gold $1,100 - 0 17
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1751 "Old Head"
Gold $17,000 - 0 2
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1734 "Young Head"
Gold $21,000 - 0 5
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1735 "Young Head"
Gold $9,400 - 0 30
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head"
Gold $3,100 - 0 7
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1730 "Young Head"
Gold $3,100 - 0 4
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head"
