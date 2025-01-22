flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins catalog of George II (1727-1760)

Total added coins: 248

Period of George II
Coin catalog George II 1727-1760
coin Gold
coin Silver
coin Copper
coin Pattern
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of George II

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1752 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,900 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1748 "Old Head"
 Gold $9,200 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1738 "Young Head"
 Gold $4,600 - 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1729 EIC "Young Head"
 Gold $9,500 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1731 "Young Head"
 Gold $2,900 - 1 25Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1735 "Young Head"
 Gold $1,900 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $6,600 - 1 14Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1753 "Old Head"
 Gold $41,000 - 2 59Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1731 "Young Head"
 Gold $2,700 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1743 "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $17,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1747 "Old Head"
 Gold $2,800 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1729 "Young Head"
 Gold - $35,000 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1748 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,500 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1738 "Young Head"
 Gold $26,000 - 1 26Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head"
 Gold - $20,000 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1733 "Young Head"
 Gold - $50,000 0 11Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1760 "Old Head"
 Gold $11,000 - 0 62Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1734 "Young Head"
 Gold $3,700 - 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1740 "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $3,900 - 0 105Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1729 EIC "Young Head"
 Gold $32,000 - 2 162Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1731 EIC "Young Head"
 Gold $13,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1729 "Young Head"
 Gold $39,000 $54,000 0 44Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1727 "Young Head". Large lettering
 Gold $11,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1741 "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $1,600 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1746 LIMA "Old Head"
 Gold $42,000 - 1 64Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head"
 Gold - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1745 LIMA "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $12,000 - 1 39Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1749 "Old Head"
 Gold $7,600 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1738 "Young Head"
 Gold $6,700 - 0 219Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1741 "Young Head"
 Gold $38,000 - 0 82Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1739 EIC "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $9,700 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Small lettering
 Gold $13,000 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1739 "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $2,400 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1748 "Old Head"
 Gold $72,000 - 1 74Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1734 "Young Head"
 Gold $1,900 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1752 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,300 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1756 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,200 - 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1746 "Intermediate Head"
 Gold $2,900 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1750 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,700 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1731 "Young Head"
 Gold $69,000 $390,000 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1728 "Young Head"
 Gold $2,800 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1737 "Young Head"
 Gold $5,400 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1747 "Old Head"
 Gold $850 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1750 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,200 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1751 "Old Head"
 Gold $1,100 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Two guinea 1734 "Young Head"
 Gold $17,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Five guineas 1735 "Young Head"
 Gold $21,000 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1760 "Old Head"
 Gold $9,400 - 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Guinea 1730 "Young Head"
 Gold $3,100 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, George II
Half Guinea 1737 "Young Head"
 Gold $3,100 - 0 4
