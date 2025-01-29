flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1732

Gold coins

Obverse Guinea 1732 Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1732 Young Head
Guinea 1732 Young Head
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head Large lettering
Average price 7000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Reverse Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head Small lettering
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Half Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Half Guinea 1732 EIC Young Head
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Half Guinea 1732 Young Head
Reverse Half Guinea 1732 Young Head
Half Guinea 1732 Young Head
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 4

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1732 Young Head
Reverse Crown 1732 Young Head
Crown 1732 Young Head
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse Halfcrown 1732 Young Head
Reverse Halfcrown 1732 Young Head
Halfcrown 1732 Young Head
Average price 540 $
Sales
1 82
Obverse Shilling 1732 Young Head
Reverse Shilling 1732 Young Head
Shilling 1732 Young Head
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Sixpence 1732 Young Head
Reverse Sixpence 1732 Young Head
Sixpence 1732 Young Head
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1732
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1732
Fourpence (Groat) 1732
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Threepence 1732
Reverse Threepence 1732
Threepence 1732
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Twopence 1732
Reverse Twopence 1732
Twopence 1732
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Penny 1732
Reverse Penny 1732
Penny 1732
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1732 Young Head
Reverse Halfpenny 1732 Young Head
Halfpenny 1732 Young Head
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Farthing 1732 Young Head
Reverse Farthing 1732 Young Head
Farthing 1732 Young Head
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 5
