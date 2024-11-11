flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2333 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,105. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (14)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Mowbray Collectables (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Spink (18)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Status International (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 19, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 29, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1732 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access