United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 2333 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,105. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (14)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (9)
- Mowbray Collectables (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Spink (18)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Status International (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 198 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search