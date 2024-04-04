Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (4) XF (10) VF (10) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (7) AU58 (2) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (4) ICG (1)

