Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
