flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1732 "Young Head". This silver coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 24604 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 6, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1732 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access