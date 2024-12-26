United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,19 g
- Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Half Guinea
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (3)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4093 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2392 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
