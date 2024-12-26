flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,19 g
  • Pure gold (0,1235 oz) 3,8422 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Half Guinea
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4093 $
Price in auction currency 3800 CHF
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
2392 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - November 25, 2004
Seller Spink
Date November 25, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Guinea 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

