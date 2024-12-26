United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Large lettering (United Kingdom, George II)
Variety: Large lettering
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head" with mark EIC. Large lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1401 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5762 $
Price in auction currency 5750 CHF
