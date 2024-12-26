Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Large lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head" with mark EIC. Large lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)