flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head". Large lettering (United Kingdom, George II)

Variety: Large lettering

Obverse Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" Large lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" Large lettering - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head" with mark EIC. Large lettering. This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1401 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5762 $
Price in auction currency 5750 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 EIC "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George II Coins of United Kingdom in 1732 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea
