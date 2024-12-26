flag
Guinea 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Guinea 1732 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Guinea 1732 "Young Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2675 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - June 24, 2010
Seller Spink
Date June 24, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Guinea 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2000
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

