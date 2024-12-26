United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,38 g
- Pure gold (0,2471 oz) 7,6845 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1732 "Young Head". This gold coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 33149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2675 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Guinea 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
