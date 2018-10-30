United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,93 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1732
- Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1732 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
