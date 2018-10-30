flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1732 "Young Head" (United Kingdom, George II)

Obverse Farthing 1732 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II Reverse Farthing 1732 "Young Head" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,93 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler George II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1732 "Young Head". This copper coin from the times of George II. The record price belongs to the lot 25149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1732 "Young Head" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1732 "Young Head" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1732 "Young Head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1732 "Young Head" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1732 "Young Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

